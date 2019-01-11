One More Dry Day

by Ryan Stinnett

FOR FRIDAY: Another sun-filled day of weather today and after the frigid start to the day, we should warm up nicely with mid to upper 50s expected across the area. Overall, a very nice day of weather to end the work week. For tonight, clouds will begin to increase and temperatures should range from the upper 30s to lower 40s.

THE ALABAMA WEEKEND: Not much change in the forecast for the weekend. Saturday will be a cloudy, cool day with periods of rain as a wave of low pressure moves across the state. The air will be stable, so no worries with severe storms. The the best rain chances come during the second half of Saturday and into Saturday night. Rain amounts will be around 1/2 inch.

Sunday will be mainly cloudy, and there will be some risk of a little lingering light rain or drizzle during the morning hours. The high Sunday will be in the mid 50s for most communities across South/Central Alabama.

INTO NEXT WEEK: The weather looks dry with seasonal temperatures Monday through Friday; highs will be mostly in the 50s and lows in the 30s. Rain will return late in the week, most likely just in time for the weekend with another surface low tracking across the state.

Have a great day!

Ryan