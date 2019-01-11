One More Sunny Afternoon Before Weekend Rain

by Ben Lang

It was a cold start to the morning for the southern half of Alabama, with morning lows in the upper 20s to low 30s. Expect a mostly sunny afternoon with highs in the low to mid 50s. Tonight stays a touch milder, though temps drop to the mid 40s by 10PM, then to around 40° around sunrise Saturday.

We’ll start the weekend with much more cloudiness, but the morning hours of Saturday look mainly dry. More widespread arrives during the night with an approaching cold front. We could even see some storms within a line of rain ahead of the front, as temperatures potentially rise into the low 60s Saturday night. The heaviest rain moves out by Sunday morning, but expect clouds and light showers to linger on the backside of the departing area of low pressure. Temps on Sunday remain in the 50s with a breezy northwest wind. Sunday night lows fall into the 30s.

We’re back to dry weather to start next week with the return of some sun. Temperatures stay on the cool side, with highs in the 50s Monday and Tuesday. Lows fall into the 30s each night. We’ll be near 60° on Wednesday and Thursday afternoon. Some rain could return next Friday into Saturday.