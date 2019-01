by Tim Lennox

State Troopers say a 66 year old Troy resident died when he was hit by a car Thursday afternoon.

They identify the victim as James Clay Wright. He was trying to cross Alabama 87 near the 60-Mile marker when he was struck by a car at 5:23 PM.

Troopers identify the driver as 39 year old Jennifer Mallinax of Kentucky. She was not injured. No word on charges, and the investigation continues.