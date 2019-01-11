Rain At Times This Weekend

by Shane Butler

Our dry weather pattern is coming to an end over the weekend. An area of low pressure will move across the state Saturday into early Sunday. This system will bring a round of rain with it. Rainfall potential of .25 to .75 of and inch will be possible over the area. We don’t expect anything strong or severe with this rain maker. This disturbance moves away from us later Sunday and we’re back to sunshine Monday. The air mass will be a bit cooler with lows back in the mid 30s and highs in the mid 50s. A nice little warming trend starts Wednesday and continues into Thursday. High temps will manage lower to mid 60s late week. We’re right back into a rainy weather pattern next Friday into the following weekend.