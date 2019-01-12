Rainy Saturday

by Matt Breland

Looks like a cloudy and rainy Saturday! Expect highs to be in the upper 50s and we will start to see some passing showers between 4-6 and then some more moderate rainfall is likely around 9. Overnight showers will taper off and our temperatures will be in the lower 50s.

Tomorrow will be mostly cloudy and a bit cooler. Winds will be out of the north keeping us in the lower 50s for our highs and overnight lows will be in the mid 30s! A few weak isolated afternoon showers will remain possible, but overall most of us will only deal with cloud cover.

By Monday, we still will hold on to some cloudy skies into the afternoon, a few brief peaks of sunshine here and there with highs for the rest of the week hovering in the mid to upper 50s, with morning lows in the mid 30s.