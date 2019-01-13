Cloudy Skies Remaining

by Matt Breland

Cloudy skies sticking around for this Sunday with rain chances staying very low. Temperatures will be staying in the mid 50s and overcast skies will remain overnight as well. Lows will be chilly in the low 40s.

For tomorrow, expect cloudy skies at first, and winds staying out of the north will allow our highs to only reach the low 50s for our highs, so a much cooler afternoon in store for us. A few brief peaks of sunshine are possible during the later afternoon but we will stay mostly cloudy throughout the day.

By Tuesday, we still stay cooler in the lower 50s but sunshine will be more prevalent during the next few days of the week.