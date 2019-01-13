Two Police Officers Shot, One Killed in Birmingham

by Alabama News Network Staff

Two Birmingham police officers have been shot, with one of them killed, in a shooting early this morning.

According to ABC 33/40, the shooting happened on 5th Avenue North just before 2 a.m. The officers were apparently investigating a car burglary and had approached two suspects. ABC News reports that the officers were patting down a suspect when they were shot.

The officer who was killed was Sgt. Wytasha Carter, according to ABC 33/40. The other officer is in critical condition at UAB Hospital.

According to ABC News, one suspect has been taken into custody while the other suspect was injured. A third person may be involved, according to police.

Birmingham Mayor Randall Woodfin responded to the shooting on Twitter, saying, “Join me in praying for the family of the Birmingham Police officer killed early this morning, and the officer who is currently in the hospital. They were shot while serving and protecting our city. Two suspects are currently in custody. Birmingham police continue to investigate.”