Alabama’s Inauguration Draws Many to Downtown Montgomery

by Danielle Wallace

All eyes were on Alabama’s capitol Monday for Alabama’s inauguration. Governor Kay Ivey was among several other elected officials sworn in Monday.

Despite the bitter cold, many people that I spoke with say they could not miss this historic event of governor Kay Ivey-Alabama’s first elected Republican woman take the oath of office.

Governor Kay Ivey is officially Alabama’s 54th governor.

“We’re seeing history. It’s only the second woman for this great state of Alabama. She’s a great role model for all these little girls growing up,” says Regina Carden.

“It means a lot because it’s not just the boys that get to do everything,” says Georgia Couthen.

While Governor Ivey took center stage, former governors, Robert Bentley, Bob Riley, Don Siegelman, and Jim Folsom were present to witness several of Alabama’s elected officials take the oath of office.

In Governor Ivey’s speech she vowed work closely with the Alabama House and Senate and to make changes in issues like infrastructure.

“It’s been nearly three decades since we last made any changes to our current funding and the challenge has grown with the passing of time. Now is the time to increase our investment in infrastructure,” says Ivey.

Alabama’s prisons are also at the top of her list.

“The status of our correction system is an Alabama problem that must be solved by an Alabama solution and I plan to do so!” says Ivey.

Some Alabamians are also confident in Ivey’s fight for education.

“I know she will represent the people. She’ll do everything she can possibly do to make sure that Montgomery meets the standards that we need to meet, especially education wise,” says Janiece Bonner.

“I’ve been an educator back in the past for many years and I just think that’s a real beginning of what she is putting forth as far as helping with making sure that education is improved across the state,” says Laura Ward.

“I’m truly honored and humbled to lead this great state,” says Ivey.

When addressing Alabama’s prison problem, Ivey mentioned that state officials are improving the corrections system statewide by replacing costly at-risk prison facilities.

Ivey says more detailed plans on the state’s prison problem will be revealed just days from now.