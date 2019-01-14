Cloudy & Cool Today; Sunny & Cool Tomorrow

by Ben Lang

Not exactly the nicest way to get back into the swing of things this week. It’s cloudy and quite cool with temperatures still in the 40s as of noon. Add in the winds out of the northwest at around 10 mph, and wind chills are in the 30s for most locations. Don’t expect much of a warm-up this afternoon- highs only reach the upper 40s to low 50s. We may see some sun late this afternoon, with a clearing sky this evening. That sets up another cold night, with lows in the low 30s early Tuesday morning.

Tuesday looks mostly sunny from start to finish. It’ll be another cool day, with highs in the 50s. Tuesday night low temperatures fall into the 30s. Wednesday looks warmer with highs around 60°. A couple of weather systems impact us this week/weekend. One arrives on Thursday, leading to mainly rain around the state of Alabama. A more potent storm system races our way this weekend, leading to widespread rain and storms Saturday. The coldest air we’ve seen so far this season arrives behind that system. Highs on Sunday likely only reach the low 40s, with Sunday night lows falling well into the 20s. Temperatures next Monday probably won’t warm out of the 40s despite a sunny sky.