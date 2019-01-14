Historic Inauguration Parade

by Jerome Jones

Hundreds of people lined both sides of Dexter Avenue to witness the inauguration parade. Kay Ivey became the first elected female republican governor in the states history. It was a cold morning but that didn’t dampen the spirits of those in attendance.

There were people from all four corners of Alabama to witness the historic moment. Bands from Auburn University, University of Alabama, and Alabama State performed for the crowd. One woman I spoke with drove three hours from North Alabama to be here.

Many schools also took field trips to be on Dexter Avenue for the parade. Everyone had the same reason for being there: to witness a historic moment in Alabama History.