Inauguration Coverage on Alabama News Network

by Alabama News Network Staff

It is Inauguration Day in Alabama, with our state elected officials taking the Oath of Office in a ceremony in front of the Alabama Capitol. Alabama News Network will provide extensive Live coverage.

We will present a Live special “The Alabama Inauguration” starting at 10 a.m. on CBS 8 and ABC 32. The ceremony is expected to last from 10 until 11:30 a.m. Jeff Sanders and political analyst Steve Flowers will anchor our coverage.

We will have Live reports from the Inaugural Parade, which is scheduled to start at 12 p.m., going down Dexter Avenue, on Alabama News Network at Noon on CBS 8 and CW Montgomery.

We will have complete coverage on Alabama News Network at 5, 5:30 and 6 tonight. Steve Flowers will join us Live at 6 with his analysis of the day’s events and his look ahead to the next four years.