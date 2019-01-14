Modifications Coming to Georgiana-Starlington Exit on I-65 South

by Alabama News Network Staff

ALDOT will begin making traffic and safety modifications to Exit 114 (Georgiana/Starlington) on I-65 southbound beginning Tuesday, January 15.

Motorists using exit 114 southbound will no longer have to stop at the top of the ramp when wanting to travel east or west on SR-106. Signage to advise motorists to continue moving will be posted for those exiting the interstate.

Those traveling east or west on SR-106 will now be required to stop before the intersection of exit 114 to allow exiting traffic to merge onto SR-106. Signage on SR-106 will be placed prior to the intersection to advise motorists of the stop ahead.

Work is expected to be complete by end of day Wednesday, weather permitting.

Motorists should plan accordingly and are advised to use extreme caution while traveling through work zones.

