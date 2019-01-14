New Gourmet Burger Chain to Open in Eastchase This Summer

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Shoppes at EastChase today announced that BurgerFi, a gourmet burger chain, is set to open its first Montgomery location.

BurgerFi is a Florida-based concept with more than 100 locations nation-wide, and was one of the fastest-growing fast food chains in the U.S. in 2015. This location will be the fourth to open in Alabama. The new 3,200-square-foot space will seat more than 90 people between the inside area and patio.

The chain offers both meat-lover and vegetarian burgers like the VegeFi with crispy quinoa or the Beyond Burger with a veggie-based protein patty. Meaty varieties are made with black angus beef free from steroids, antibiotics, growth hormones, chemicals and additives. Diners can also enjoy smothered hot dogs, free-range chicken sandwiches, onion rings and fries mashups, plus custard cups and shakes.

Sustainable materials will be used in the furnishings, including tables made from recycled milk jugs and chairs made from recycled Coca-Cola bottles, plus energy-efficient lighting and fans.

“We are excited to bring this brand-new concept and market-exclusive restaurant to The Shoppes at EastChase,” said Suzanna Wasserman, marketing manager of The Shoppes at EastChase. “The combination of gourmet burgers and vegan options will be a fantastic addition to the new health conscious mix at The Shoppes.”

BurgerFi plans to open early summer 2019 and will be located near Chili’s on EastChase Parkway.