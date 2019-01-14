Selma Mayor’s Lawsuit Against City Council Dismissed

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A lawsuit filed against the Selma City Council — by Selma mayor Darrio Melton — is thrown out by a judge.

Melton filed suit back in October — after the city council voted to assume appointment powers over some key city positions.

The positions include tax collector, fire chief and the chief of police.

Circuit Judge Collins Pettaway ruled in favor of the city council Monday morning and dismissed the case.

“I hope we can just go on and just put this to bed because there are some grave concerns out there that its important that the executive branch and the legislative branch address these problems as it relates to the crime in the city,” said Council President Corey Bowie.

Melton’s attorney in the case — is expected to file an appeal.