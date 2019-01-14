Trending Warmer This Week !

by Shane Butler

The clouds will be departing and we have a nice little warming trend getting underway this week. High pressure returns and the skies clear out overnight into early Tuesday. Temps will start out in the lower to mid 30s and climb into the lower to mid 50s by late afternoon Tuesday. Mid week is looking nice and sunny with temps reaching the 60s for highs. A quick moving disturbance will bring through a few showers on Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be light. Temps will still manage lower to mid 60s for highs. We’re in between systems on Friday. We expect a partly sunny sky with temps reaching the mid 60s for highs. Our next round of rain heads into the state on Saturday. This system will generate more rain and coverage across the area. Rainfall potential of .50 to 1 inch will be possible. This disturbance moves out of the and allows some of the coldest air of the season to flow southward. Sunday should be a windy and cold day. Temps may only manage 40s for highs and lows overnight will fall into the lower 20s! It’s going to be a very cold start to next week. Morning lows will continue in the 20s and daytime highs only in the 40s through Monday afternoon.