Work Week Warming Trend

by Ryan Stinnett

MONDAY: This will be the coldest day of the work week. We start the day off mainly cloudy, but should see a gradually clearing sky through the day. Highs will remain chilly and below average for this time of year as most locations should stay in the upper 40s through the day.

MIDWEEK WEATHER: Tuesday morning will be cold with lower 30s. Then Tuesday and Wednesday will generally be sunny with seasonal temps. Highs these two day climb from the lower 50s on Tuesday, to upper 50s Wednesday. Morning lows Wednesday will be cold and in the mid 30s.

RAIN RETURNS: The GFS continues to show a weak feature crossing the area on Thursday which would bring the threat of showers on this day, so we will introduce these into the forecast for now. The high Thursday should be in the lower 60s. As we roll into Friday, a more potent system will be moving out of the Plains and into the Southeast, bringing with it, rain and thunderstorms Friday night and into Saturday. The track of the low could mean a few strong storms as well, but way too early to know specifics with this system. Highs Friday should be well into the 60s.

WEEKEND SNEAK PEEK: Saturday will start off wet and stormy, but a strong cold front will sweep through the state during the day, bringing an end to the rain as dry air settles into the state. Sunday looks to feature a clearing sky with highs in the 40s as much colder air flows into the state behind the front and a freeze is forecast Sunday night with lows plummeting into the 20s.

VOODOOLAND: Looking long range in the models, beyond next weekend, and we are starting to see continued model consistency in much colder air settling into the eastern half of the U.S. as a deep trough digs down across the East and a high builds in across the West. This is a pattern that favors the opening of the Arctic floodgates and therefore allowing much colder air to spill in the U.S. as we head towards the second half of January and into February. Not an official forecast, just a trend we continue to see in the models, and if it verifies, get ready for much colder air to arrive in the coming weeks.

Have a great day!

Ryan