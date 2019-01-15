A Clearing Sky Today; Sunny & Mild Wednesday

by Ben Lang

The clouds are finally breaking up a bit across central and south Alabama. Expect a mix of sun and clouds through the remainder of the day, with highs only reaching the low 50s. The sky clears out overnight, with lows falling into the low 30s. Wednesday looks sunny and mild with highs near 60°. Wednesday night will be cold with lows in the upper 30s to low 40s.

Clouds increase on Thursday as a weak front pushes towards the area. It looks like mainly scattered showers for our area Thursday and lingering into Friday. Temperatures trend milder, with highs in the 60s and lows near 50° both days.

Another, more potent storm system heads our way this weekend. By Saturday afternoon, we’re looks at widespread rain and storms in our area. That system moves through quickly, with very cold air moving in behind it. We may see our high temperature for Sunday at around midnight Saturday night. Temperatures fall through the 30s during the day, with Sunday night lows easily dropping into the 20s. Winds chills could also be quite brutal early Monday morning. Monday afternoon’s highs only warm to the 40s despite sunshine throughout the day. Monday night temperatures drop back into the 20s.