City Officials Address Celebratory Gun Fire Issues

by Danielle Wallace

Montgomery city leaders got an earful Tuesday night from concerned residents about celebratory gun fire.

Things came to a head on New Year’s Eve, when some folks heard gun fire that is being described as a war zone.

“We do need more police officers to give us that protection that we’re looking for and and maybe that will ease up the gun control,” says Bobbie Cleavland.

Montgomery Police Chief Ernest Finley says increasing patrols is just one way to combat the problem along with making public service announcements ahead of big holiday celebrations.

“A week prior to the event MPD will do a media public safety announcement to the social media, neighborhood groups, news outlets to educate the public on the harms of celebratory gunfire and fire works,” says Finley.

However, some residents like Catherine Phillips, who has been very outspoken about the issue, says unnecessary gun fire happens year-round.

“If you live in midtown whether it’s Gloverdale, Garden District, South Hull unfortunately you hear that and that’s a big concern to Montgomery residents,” says Phillips.

The city has a shot spotter that Mayor Todd Strange says only measures one square mile.

“We’ve made a few arrests on that but that was technology that was seven years ago,” says Strange.

Strange says says, new technology will be coming soon. But he says, it’s up to the citizens to call 911 and report it.

“You’ve got to report it and you’ve got to be willing to say 303 street…It was being done. Again we can’t make an arrest but we can go and do an interview,” says Strange.

“We need to send a message to these folks, that this is serious and it’s going to deter people from living here which then effects us in an economic way,” says Phillips.

Also at Tuesday’s meeting-just like last week Mayor Todd strange says he wants to discuss with city council members the on drafting a city ordinance that would make celebratory gunfire a misdemeanor.

Mayor strange also mentioned his desire for MPD to be able control every camera in the city, public and private – to see in real-time where celebratory gun fire is happening.