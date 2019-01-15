More Rain Ahead Then Bitter Cold !

by Shane Butler

High pressure moves back over the region and this will keep it mostly clear and dry through late Wednesday. Temps start out cold in the lower 30s but rebound to near 60 degrees Wednesday afternoon. Another frontal system makes its way toward us Thursday. Clouds and showers will accompany the frontal boundary. Temps manage lower 60s for highs despite clouds and shower activity. We sit in between systems Friday. Skies will be mostly cloudy but temps climb into the mid to upper 60s for highs. Big changes are ahead for the upcoming weekend! Another frontal system moves into the area Saturday. This disturbance brings rain and even a few rumbles of thunder with it. Rainfall potential continues to range between .50 to 1 inch. This system will be departing and pulling away from the state Sunday. The clouds and rain move east while the winds continue strong out of the northwest. Temps will be in the 40s but feel much colder due to the strong winds. Some of the coldest air of the season will spill into the area Sunday night. Temps will start out in the lower 20s Monday morning!