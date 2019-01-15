Selma Man Charged in City’s First Murder of the Year

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

A Selma man is behind bars tonight — accused of committing the city’s first murder of the year.

Dallas County District Attorney Michael Jackson says 29 year old David Lewis is being held on $3 million dollars bond.

Jackson says Lewis gunned down a Marion man at GWC Homes in Selma about a week ago. Jackson described the shooting — as brutal.

“Right, that was a particularly brutal murder,” said Jackson.

“The victim’s car was set on fire, he goes out to see what was going on, and he’s shot multiple times.”

D-A Jackson says a preliminary hearing in the case — has been set for February 5th.