Sunshine Returns Later Today

by Ryan Stinnett

MIDWEEK WEATHER: Today and tomorrow will generally be sunny with seasonal temps. Highs these two days climb from the lower 50s on Tuesday, to upper 50s Wednesday. Morning lows Wednesday will be cold and in the lower 30s. Clouds will return to the area Wednesday night ahead of a weak cold front which will impact the area on Thursday.

THURSDAY SHOWERS: Thursday will be a cloudy day with rain likely by the afternoon and evening hours, continuing into Thursday night. Rain amounts from noon Thursday to midnight Thursday night should be around 1/2 inch for most communities. The highs Thursday will be in the mid 60s for most locations across South/Central Alabama.

END OF WEEK SYSTEM: On Friday, we will be in between systems, and Friday itself will be a dry day with a mix of sun and clouds with mild temperatures as highs should climb into the mid and upper 60s. Then, on Saturday, clouds thicken, and more rain is likely Saturday afternoon and Saturday night ahead of a very dynamic system. Thankfully, we are not expecting any surface based instability, so severe storms should not be an issue. The main window for rain comes from about noon to midnight Saturday, with amounts of around one inch possible. Saturday will be relatively mild with a high close to 70.

MUCH COLDER AIR ON THE WAY: Behind the weekend system, the coldest weather of the season arrives into Alabama. Sunday will feature a strong north wind of 15-30 mph, lingering clouds, and temperatures that may not make it above 40° all day for much of South/Central Alabama. The wind chill index could hover in the teens, and a few snow flurries are possible in the colder air Sunday morning across North Alabama.

VERY COLD SUNDAY NIGHT: The winds will calm down, the sky goes clear and the temperatures fall like a rock. Model data output shows temperatures across the southern half of Alabama will drop into the 20-27 degree range early Monday morning with the GFS showing a low of 23 for Montgomery and then a low of 22 Tuesday morning.

INTO NEXT WEEK: After the frigid start, Monday will be sunny but cold with a high in the low 40s. The next storm system arrives by Wednesday or Wednesday night, but temperatures should moderate by then with just rain expected. Towards the end of next week, the models show another bitterly cold air mass dropping into the state.

Have a great day!

Ryan