Clouds & Showers Return For Thursday

by Shane Butler

Hope you got to enjoy the sunshine and blue sky today because clouds and rain move back into the area Thursday. It’s the first of two rain makers that will move through here over the next few days. In the mean time, high pressure keeps the sky mostly clear and temps drop into the mid 30s for lows overnight. A weak system will swing into the state and bring a few showers with it Thursday. Rainfall amounts will be light with this round. We’re in between systems and its fairly quiet weatherwise Friday. A stronger system heads into the area on Saturday. We expect rain and a few storms to make their way through here. Rainfall potential of .50 to 1 inch is possible. The rain and accompanying front exits the state early Sunday. Winds on the backside of the departing system will be gusty and make it feel rather cold Sunday afternoon. The sky clears and temps drop into the mid 20s overnight Sunday into Monday morning. It’s a quick cold snap as temps already rebound into the 60s by Tuesday. The weather pattern will continue active with another round of rain the middle of next week.