Jalen Hurts Announces Transfer to Oklahoma

by Rashad Snell

Former SEC Offensive Player of the Year, Jalen, Hurts, is headed to Norman, Oklahoma.

In a letter published by “The Players’ Tribune”, Hurts wrote a heartfelt note to the fans of Alabama, thanking them for their support over the last three years. In that letter, he also announced that he would be transferring to Oklahoma.

Hurts led Alabama to two consecutive national championship games as starting quarterback. He was benched for freshman quarterback, Tua Tagovailoa, in last year’s national championship game. Tagovailoa was named the starting quarterback at the start of this season, leaving many questions to Hurts’ future.

Hurts graduated from Alabama this fall, making him a graduate transfer and giving him immediate eligibility for the 2019 season.

Oklahoma has produced back to back Heisman Trophy winners at the quarterback position.