Missing Landscaping Equipment Found And Returned By A Good Samaritan

by Jalea Brooks

Tom McGlamery was driving in Millbrook when a bright, orange, bulky bag on the side of the road, caught his eye. He pulled over and picked up what turned out to be several thousands of dollars in equipment that belonged to Taylor Tree Service.

It’s now back in the right hands, after McGlamery’s son saw the company’s post about the missing bag on Facebook, and connected him with the tree service company.

This is the FOURTH incident where we have had equipment stolen off our trucks while working in neighborhoods in the… Posted by Taylor Tree Service, LLC on Tuesday, January 15, 2019

Owner, Nathan Taylor,suspects it was stolen from the back of one of their trucks.

Taylor, glad to have the estimated $4,500 worth of equipment back, offered McGlammery a cash reward. He first declined the $100 dollars, but later decided to donate the reward to the family of 29- year old- Jonathon Merrit.

Merrit’s family says he was killed in a car crash on on Ceasarville Road in the Holtville area, on January 10, 2019. He leaves behind his long-time significant other, Donna Gardner and 2 children Rhylee, 5 and Jonathon Jr., 8.

McGlamery’s reward donation didn’t cost him anything, but means so much to Jonathan’s grieving family. Jon’s family says that because he did not have life insurance, they are raising money for his funeral arrangements through a GoFundMe found here.