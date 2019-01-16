Multiple Convictions Across the State for Unemployment Compensation Fraud

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama Department of Labor Secretary Fitzgerald Washington announced today that the Department has successfully prosecuted several Alabamians for unemployment compensation fraud. The following individuals were charged with a misdemeanor violation of the Alabama Unemployment Compensation Law by making false statements in claims for benefits:

Jarion Baker, of Evergreen, was tried in Conecuh County Circuit Court on August 2, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Baker received a total of $2,481 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Baker pled guilty and was sentenced to a pre-trial diversion program, and was ordered to pay restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Henry O. Barrette, of Opp, was tried in Covington County Circuit Court on August 21, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Barrette received a total of $3,020 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Barrette pled guilty and was sentenced to four years in jail, which was suspended, and given three years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay a victim’s assessment fee, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Prince Brown, III, of Eutaw, was tried in Greene County Circuit Court on December 10, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Brown received a total of $8,477 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Brown pled guilty and the charge was amended to Theft of Property, 4th Degree, and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended, and given two years of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to pay a victim’s assessment fee, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Paul B. Peterson, of Gordon, was tried in Houston County Circuit Court on September 20, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Peterson received a total of $1,133 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Peterson pled guilty and was sentenced to three years in jail, which was suspended, and given two years of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to pay a victim’s assessment fee, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Ryan Crawford, of Montgomery, was tried in Montgomery County Circuit Court on October 10, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Crawford received a total of $4,496 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Crawford was convicted and was sentenced to a ten-year split sentence in jail, which was suspended for two years, and given two years of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to pay court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

The following individuals were charged with Theft of Property, First Degree:

Charles Andrews, of Baldwin, was tried in Baldwin County Circuit Court on August 8, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Andrews received a total of $6,044 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Andrews was convicted of Theft of Property, 3rd Degree, and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended for two years, and given two years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay a victim’s assessment fee, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Douglas Lewis, of Robertsdale, was tried in Baldwin County Circuit Court on September 5, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Lewis received a total of $3,556 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Lewis pled guilty and was sentenced to 46 months in jail, which was suspended, and given three years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay a victim’s assessment fee, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Rachel Reed, of Daphne, was tried in Baldwin County Circuit Court on October 25, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Reed received a total of $2,981 in benefits to which she was not entitled.

Reed pled guilty and was placed in a pre-trial diversion program. She was also ordered to pay court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Antonio L. Yarbrough, of Athens, was tried in Limestone County Circuit Court on October 10, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Yarbrough received a total of $2,483 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Yarbrough pled guilty to an amended charge of Theft of Property, 4th Degree, and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended for two years, and given two years of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to pay court costs and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Eric Jamar, of Huntsville, was tried in Madison County Circuit Court on October 28, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Jamar received a total of $3,087 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Jamar pled guilty to an amended charge of Theft of Property, 4th Degree, and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended for two years, and given two years of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to pay court costs and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Lendell Munsey, of Huntsville, was tried in Madison County Circuit Court on November 26, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Munsey received a total of $2,880 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Munsey pled guilty to an amended charge of Theft of Property, 4th Degree, and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended for two years, and given two years of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to pay court costs and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Darryl R. Wilson, of Huntsville, was tried in Madison County Circuit Court on October 4, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Wilson received a total of $4,772 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Wilson pled guilty to an amended charge of Theft of Property, 4th Degree, and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended for two years, and given two years of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to pay a victim’s assessment fee, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Kennard J. Gordan, of Prichard, was tried in Mobile County Circuit Court on November 30, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that Gordan received a total of $2,501 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

Gordan pled guilty to an amended charge of Theft of Property, 3rd Degree, and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended for two years, and given two years of supervised probation. He was also ordered to pay court costs and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

Ricky D. McKay, of Mobile, was tried in Mobile County Circuit Court on October 31, 2018. An investigation by Labor’s Benefit Payment Control Section determined that McKay received a total of $2,650 in benefits to which he was not entitled.

McKay was convicted of an amended charge of Theft of Property, 3rd Degree, and was sentenced to one year in jail, which was suspended for two years, and given two years of unsupervised probation. He was also ordered to pay a victim’s assessment fee, court costs, and restitution in the amount of benefits received illegally.

“Unemployment compensation benefits can serve as a lifeline to those who truly need them,” said Washington. “However, we want to send a message to those who would knowingly defraud the system in order to obtain benefits they aren’t entitled to: This is a crime and you will be prosecuted.”

“Our investigators are continuously working with local District Attorney Offices in order to identify and prosecute those individuals who are committing these crimes. I would also like to remind employers that their timely reporting of new hires is one of the best tools we have to prevent unemployment fraud.”

Suspected unemployment compensation fraud may be reported to the Alabama Department of Labor by calling 1-800-392-8019.

Employers may find more information regarding reporting new hires at http://www.labor.alabama.gov/ nh.