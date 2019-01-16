Sunny & Mild Wednesday; Showers Arrive Thursday

by Ben Lang

Temperatures are slowly but surely warming this morning after a chilly start to the day. A sunny sky warms temperatures into the upper 50s to low 60s this afternoon. The sky remains clear to mostly clear overnight, with temperatures falling into the mid to upper 30s. A few showers may move into west Alabama by the morning, but showers become more widespread by the afternoon. The showers are thanks to the first of two fronts we’ll deal with through this weekend. This front will stall and fizzle out somewhere across central Alabama, and won’t bring cooler air our way. Some showers could linger into Friday, but the afternoon now looks drier, albeit a mostly cloudy day. We’ll likely see temperatures warm into the 60s Thursday and Friday.

The next system arrives on Saturday, bringing widespread rain and storms for the afternoon and evening. A strong cold front quickly sweeps through Saturday night, bringing in much colder air. Our high temperatures on Sunday may actually be around midnight Saturday night, with temperatures falling the rest of the day. Strong northwest winds keep wind chills in the 30s or lower during the day. While Sunday night still looks cold, models are trending less brutally cold. For now, we’ll keep Sunday night lows in the mid 20s.

Monday still looks quite cool with highs in the 40s despite sunshine throughout the day. Another round of rain is possible by next Wednesday.