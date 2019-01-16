Warmer Wednesday

by Ryan Stinnett

WARMER WEDNESDAY: After the frosty start to the day, expect sunshine in full supply and highs will return to the mid and upper 50s across South/Central Alabama.

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: A weak front brings clouds back into Alabama Thursday, and a few showers are likely Thursday afternoon and Thursday night, nothing too heavy or widespread due to limited moisture. The high Thursday will be in the lower 60s. On Friday, the warming trend continues as temperatures rise into the mid 60s under a sky with more clouds than sun.

SATURDAY: A potent, dynamic weather system will bring rain and storms to our state Saturday afternoon and into Saturday night. Though some thunder is possible, we still do not expect any issues with severe thunderstorms due to the lack of instability. The main window for rain comes from about noon until midnight, and rain amounts of 1/2 to 1 inch are likely. It will be a mild day with a high in the upper 60s to lower 70s.

MUCH COLDER AIR ON THE WAY: Sunday will feature a strong north wind of 15-30 mph, lingering clouds, and temperatures that will be falling all day. We start the day off in the mid 40s, and we should see temps well down into the 30s by the afternoon. The wind chill index will likely be in the teens and 20s much of the day.

VERY COLD SUNDAY NIGHT: The winds relax, the sky clears, and the temperatures fall like a rock Sunday night. Across the area lows will drop into the 20-25 degree range early Monday morning with the GFS showing a low of 25 for Montgomery.

INTO NEXT WEEK: After the frigid start, Monday will be sunny but cold with a high in the upper 40s. Another cold night Monday into Tuesday as lows will fall below freezing. Tuesday now features will feature the chance for rain with a high in the upper 50s, and the chance of rain continues int Wednesday. Late next week, the models still show a much colder air mass dropping into the Southeast.

Have a great day!

Ryan