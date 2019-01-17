Brief warm up then much colder!

by Shane Butler

Round one of precipitation is moving through the area now but there’s another round coming through on Saturday. We expect occasional showers to pass through tonight into early Friday. There’s nothing heavy and rainfall amounts will be light. Most of your Friday will be fairly mild with temps managing mid to upper 60s for highs. Our next system is stronger and will pack a stronger punch. A cold front will advance southward into the deep south. Along and just ahead of the boundary we expect a line of strong to possibly severe storms. The main threat will be damaging winds but we can’t rule out a few weak tornadoes. At this point, the main window of opportunity will be 9am through 6pm Saturday. The rain and storms depart that evening and much colder air spills into the state. Strong northwesterly winds will usher in some bitter cold air. Wind chills will be in the teens and 20s Sunday through early Monday. Actual morning lows will hover in the mid to upper 20s Monday morning. It’s a brief cold snap as temps rebound into the 60s by Tuesday. It’s just before another round of rain moves into the region on Wednesday. Looks like a very active weather pattern through the end of this month and maybe beyond.