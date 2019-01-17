Clouds And Some Rain To Close To The Week

by Ben Lang

An overcast sky is back across central and south Alabama. Scattered showers are also moving through the area, and we’ll see them here and there through tonight. Rainfall amounts won’t be particularly heavy, with just light rain from all showers today. The clouds keep temperatures warmer overnight, with lows near 50°. We could see a hit-or-miss showers Friday morning, but tomorrow will be a drier day. Highs could warm all the way into the upper 60s by the afternoon under a mostly cloudy sky. Friday night looks mild with lows in the mid 50s.

A round of rain and storms arrives by Saturday afternoon. Some of those storms could be strong to severe. The storm prediction center places Alabama under a marginal risk for severe weather. It’s still early, so the risk could be upgraded. At this time the severe weather risk is low, but the main risk will be damaging straight line winds. An isolated tornado threat cannot be ruled out. A strong cold front moves through on Saturday night, bringing an end to the rain and storms. Much cooler air spills into the state behind the front. Temperatures fall into the upper 30s by Sunday morning. Winds remain strong throughout the day, with winds chills in the 30s during the afternoon. Sunday night lows drop to the mid 20s.

We’ll start next week very cold on Monday morning. Wind chills could be in the teens. Temperatures warm to near 50° by the afternoon under a sunny sky. Another round of rain moves in between Tuesday and Wednesday. Temperatures take a tumble again behind that system, with lows near 30 next Wednesday night.