Free Tax Preparation at Montgomery City-County Public Libraries

by Alabama News Network Staff

In an effort to protect Montgomery residents from predatory tax preparation practices, the Montgomery City-County Library will partner with Impact America/SaveFirst to offer free tax preparation services at two library branches beginning January 18.

The program taps IRS-certified Volunteer Tax Preparers from local colleges and community organizations to assist eligible households earning up to $54,000 with one or more children in the home or $20,000 without children in the home with tax preparation and filing needs. Services begin at 10 a.m. on Jan. 18 at the Juliette Hampton Morgan Library, 245 High Street, and 11 a.m. Jan. 28 at the Rufus Lewis branch, 3095 Mobile Highway.

This is the FOURTH year MCCPL will host SaveFirst. In 2016, teams were stationed at Morgan Library, but they were moved to Rufus Lewis in 2017 and 2018 while Morgan was renovated. This year, MCCPL will host SaveFirst representatives at both branches.

Taxpayers can call 1-888-998-2925 to make a reservation; walk-ins are also welcome. Over the past three tax seasons, the SaveFirst volunteers at MCCPL tax prep locations prepared 451 returns, resulting in over $900,000 in tax refunds and saving residents some $150,000 in commercial tax preparation fees.

SAVEFIRST Tax Preparation Schedule 2019

Morgan Library

*January 18 – 19

Friday 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday 8 am – 4 pm

*January 22 – March 9 (No appointments Friday, January 25 or Monday, February 18)

Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday 11 am – 9 pm

Friday 10 am – 6 pm

Saturday 8 am – 4 pm

*March 13-14

9 am – 4 pm

*March 18 – April 15

Monday/Tuesday/Wednesday 9 am – 4 pm

*April 13

8 am – 4 pm

______________________

Rufus Lewis Library

*January 28 – March 8