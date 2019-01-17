General Manager

by Laura Ross

Are you an experienced manager that is poised to grow with one of the country’s premiere family owned broadcast companies? Bahakel Communications has an exciting General Manager opportunity in Montgomery, Alabama at WAKA/CBS, WBMM/CW, Bahakel Digital.com and the Alabama News Network. The General Manager is responsible for strategic and operational leadership for all platforms. Our success is the result of extraordinary employees and an exemplary management team who believes in a vision and is dedicated to ensuring a great future.

If you find joy and excitement helping others grow and be successful, Bahakel Communications is a great place to be. If you have a proven track record for taking your station to new sales heights, you could have a great future with Bahakel Communications The successful candidate will have a commitment to new business development with strategic and aggressive sales techniques.

The successful candidate will demonstrate the ability to achieve the budgeted financial goals of the station, help increase the stations viewing audience by serving the interests of the community, and protect the station’s license through strict adherence to FCC rules and regulations.

Also, the General Manager of these stations will help to train, manage, motivate all station personnel including sales staff, and develop non-traditional revenue sources.

The General Manager will develop strong relationships with local clients. Four years of experience in a similar role at a TV station or in a senior television management role is required.

Excellent written and oral communication skills are a must as well as proficiency in using Word, Excel and PowerPoint.

Bahakel Communications is an Equal Opportunity Employer.

Resumes should be sent to Amy Liz Pittenger, apittenger@bahakel.com.