Jewelry Store Employee Shot by Co-worker

by Alabama News Network Staff

Montgomery police are investigating a shooting incident involving two employees of Bryson’s Jewelry, located in Eastchase.

One employee, an adult male, sustained what is believed to be a non-life-threatening gunshot wound and was treated at the scene by Montgomery Fire Medics before being transported to a local hospital. MPD placed the other employee, also an adult male, into custody.

MPD and Fire Medics responded to the incident at about 1:30 p.m. Their initial investigation indicates the incident took place outside the store that employed both individuals.

Police are investigating what led to the shooting.