Man Dies Eluding Troy Police

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, January 16, Troy Police Department conducted a traffic stop in the 400 block of Trojan Way in Troy. During the stop, the driver fled on foot and escaped officers. Troy police pursued the driver through a rural area and observed him swimming away from the officers in a private pond.

The subject’s swimming became increasingly distressed, and a Troy police officer requested assistance before entering the water in an unsuccessful attempt to rescue the subject. The Covington County Dive Team and divers from the Pike County Sheriff’s office searched for several hours before recovering the body of a black male subject. The body will be transported to the Alabama Department of Forensic Sciences for examination and positive identification.

Troy Police Chief Randall Barr requested the Alabama State Bureau of Investigation (SBI) conduct an independent investigation into the pursuit and circumstances surrounding the death. Agents from SBI immediately responded to process the scene, collect evidence and conduct interviews.

No additional information will be released at this time.