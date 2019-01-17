Montgomery Area Food Bank Steps In to Help Local Furloughed Workers

by Danielle Wallace

People across the country are feeling the brunt of the longest federal shutdown in U.S history, that is now on day 27, leaving tens of thousands of people without a paycheck.

In the Capitol City, the Montgomery Area Food Bank is helping furloughed families get through the rough days. Officials say they are committed to serving local furloughed workers until it’s all over.

“From TSA, from the Department of Justice. also federal contract workers,” says Al Bloom, Communications Officer for the Montgomery Area Food Bank.

The food bank is helping by putting local furloughed workers in contact with over 800 of their agencies.

“It’s been pretty much on a command level. what we do is, we integrate individuals through our network. we usually provide support through our network,” says Bloom.

Officials say the emergency need is something that they are always on stand-by for.

“They don’t have income. they are a rock in a hard place. but they’re working,” says Bloom.

If you are a furloughed worker who is need of assistance from the food bank you can click here for more information. The food bank has also provided an interactive map of agencies that they are with to provide assistance.