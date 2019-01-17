Montgomery Church Bus Vandalized

Andrew James,
Posted:

by Andrew James

Montgomery Police are investigating after a bus and trailer at Eastern Hills Baptist Church in Montgomery were vandalized.  The vandalism consisted of profanity and graphic images spray painted on the equipment.

A church member tells Alabama News Network he found a spray paint bottle in the parking lot Thursday morning and then noticed the vandalism.  Church leaders say they have surveillance cameras on the property.

Stay with Alabama News Network for more as the investigation into this incident continues.

