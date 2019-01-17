Scattered Showers Today

by Ryan Stinnett

THURSDAY/FRIDAY: Clouds are increasing, and a few showers are likely today and tonight as a weak front passes through the area. Moisture will be limited, and rain amounts should be on the light side, generally under 1/2 inch. The high today will be in the mid to upper 50s. Friday will be a mild day with a high in the mid to upper 60s; the sky will feature more clouds than sun, but we will be staying dry.

SATURDAY: A dynamic weather system arrives and brings with the best rain chances of the week. While a few showers are possible Saturday morning, most of the rain will come from noon until midnight. A few strong storms are certainly possible, and the SPC has placed much of Alabama in a “marginal risk for severe storms, but for now the overall severe weather threat is very low due to limited surface based instability, but we will certainly be watching trends the next few days as things can change. Rain amounts will be around one inch, and the high will be close to 70°.

MUCH COLDER AIR ON THE WAY: Rain ends late Saturday night, and much colder air blows into Alabama Sunday with a brisk north wind of 15-30 mph. While we have a decent chance of the sun breaking through by afternoon, temperatures will fall through the day, with wind chill index values below freezing.

VERY COLD SUNDAY NIGHT: By early Monday morning the sky will be clear and the wind light; temperatures will drop into the 20-28 degree range over South Alabama, with a freeze all the way down to the Gulf Coast. Then, during the day Monday, the sky will be sunny with a high possibly climbing into the lower 50s.

INTO NEXT WEEK: Temperatures moderate quickly behind this cold shot of air as our flow switches from the south. Clouds return Tuesday and it looks like our next chance for rain arrives as well, lasting into the day on Wednesday. Sorry snow lovers, no snow for Alabama with this system as temperatures will have warmed well back into the 50s, so an all rain event. However, towards the end of next week, another surge of bitterly cold air returns to the state.

Have a great day!

Ryan