ASU Displays MLK Art Exhibit at Montgomery Airport

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama State University’s Department of Visual Arts’ is inviting everyone out to their Inaugural MLK Celebration Art Exhibit at the Montgomery Regional Airport.

The exhibit, which runs now through Feb. 28, is in collaboration with Friends of the Theatre and under the direction of College of Visual and Performing Arts Dean Tommie Stewart.

Artists from ASU art faculty and the River Region (Nathaniel Allen, DaNeal Eberly, Lynthia Edwards, Elana Hagler, Milton Madison, Sunny Paulk and Cleve Webber) will display their works celebrating the legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The digital print on display, titled “A Mighty Walk From Selma” by Sunny Paulk, was selected by the Montgomery Public Arts Commission to commemorate the 50th anniversary of MLK.

Stewart said the exhibition is part of the MLK Community Celebration sponsored by Friends of the Theatre, the ASU College of Visual and Performing Arts and Troy University.

“The exhibition is a fascinating journey that reflects on its origins,” Stewart said.

The event is free and open to the public.