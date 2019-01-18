Citywide MLK Celebration Remembers Dr. Martin Luther King and the Foot Soldiers of the Civil Right’s Movement

by Danielle Wallace

Many people spent most of the night in downtown Montgomery, honoring the life and legacy of Civil Rights Leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.

The celebration was held at the Davis Theatre.

“I was a freedom rider and that’s the reason why I enjoy and I take the opportunity to go anywhere that I can find information and knowledge of Dr. King,” says JoAnn Cain.

The annual citywide celebration is a reflection of how far the birthplace of the Civil Rights movement has progressed with the help of the many foot soldiers who also stood with Dr. King.

“What started here in Montgomery, Alabama still lives in the spirit of the people of Alabama,” says Dr. Tommie “Tonea” Stewart, Dean of Visual and Performing Arts at Alabama State University.

Performers say while their roles were challenging, they’re grateful for what they’ve learned.

“It’s not just one message. It’s a bunch. I think everyone has to take their own personal message on it because everyone has their own personal journey. We all go through struggles but as a collective together, we struggle as well,” says Jeremy Stephens – a performer in Friday’s celebration.

“It is embarrassing to think that we would ever forget. It’s so important to celebrate it because embedded in each of us should be the determination to work together to love each other, to help each other, to respect each other, to build,” says Stewart.

Performers say, Friday night’s performances should serve as a reminder of Dr. King’s message .

“Even though our fight is a collective fight. It’s also an individual one and that’s how progress gets done. Everybody comes together,” says Stephens.

This is the 5th year of Montgomery’s Citywide MLK Celebration.