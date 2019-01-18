Cloudy Friday; Strong To Severe Storms Saturday

by Ben Lang

An overcast sky covers all of central and south Alabama, and that won’t change today. Temperatures should be fairly mild however, ranging from the low 60s north to upper 60s south. A spotty shower is possible, but most locations will be totally dry through this evening. Any evening plans you may have shouldn’t be impacted by the weather, with temps still in the mid 50s around 10PM.

Through early Saturday morning, we’re just looking at scattered showers with an overcast sky. Temperatures start in the 50s, but quickly warm into the 60s to around 70°. A line of storms on the leading edge of a strong cold front moves into west Alabama between the late morning and midday. This line continues towards the I-65 corrdior by mid-afternoon, and reaches east Alabama by the early evening. Strong straight line winds are the primary threat with this line of storms, but a few tornadoes are not out of the question. Once the storms move into Georgia, a strong cold front sweeps through central and south Alabama. Temperatures drop into the 30s Saturday night, and wind chills could be as low as the teens early Sunday morning. Sunday afternoon high temperatures only warm into the mid 40s. Sunday night lows fall into the mid 30s.

MLK day looks cool and sunny with highs in the low 50s. Rain returns next Tuesday and Wednesday, and it’s going to be a cool rain with highs only in the 50s both days. Some rain could linger into next Thursday, but sunshine should return by the end of next week.