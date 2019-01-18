Dallas Co. Deputies Get New Tasers

by George McDonald

From the West Alabama Newsroom–

The new sheriff in Dallas County has been on the job for less than a week — but he’s already making changes to how deputies do their job.

Sheriff Mike Granthum is introducing a new crime fighting tool at the Dallas Co. Sheriff’s Office.

He says deputies will soon be issued tasers to carry while their on-duty.

Granthum says tasers give deputies — a less-lethal option to use — to subdue a suspect.

He says the city of Valley Grande donated the funds necessary to buy the tasers.

“Valley Grande depends on the Dallas County Sheriff’s Department to provide all of our public safety inside our city limits and in the surrounding areas, so we look for any opportunity we can to donate to them and help with any equipment we can and being that we had money in our public safety budget at the end of the fiscal year, we were able to make that donation to them,” City Clerk Janet Frasier.

Sheriff Granthum says deputies will undergo taser training — next Friday.