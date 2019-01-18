MLK Community Celebration

by Jerome Jones

The 5th annual MLK Community Celebration took place at the Davis Theater Friday. The theme for this year is “because of them, I am.” Dr. Tommie Stewart is the director and founder of the celebration. She says that in staying true to the theme of this years event, they want those persons to know that we have not forgotten what debt they paid for us to be where we are today.

There were performances from the Montgomery Interfaith choir , the Troy, ASU, and Faulkner University choirs and dance teams, and the ASU Theater Department. People in attendance say they come out to pay homage to Dr. King and his message, and King’s legacy will never be forgotten.

The Beloved Community Awards were also given to those member of the community that embody Dr. Kings teachings and legacy.