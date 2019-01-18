Reeltown Student Makes Terrorist Threats on Snapchat

by Alabama News Network Staff

On Wednesday, January 16, the Tallapoosa County Sheriff’s Department School Resource Officer received a complaint that a student posted a threat on SnapChat threatening students and facility at Reeltown School.

The department conducted an investigation into the terroristic threat made. As a result of the investigation, an individual was identified as a 13-year-old student at Reeltown School. It was determined during this investigation that the SnapChat account had been created the day prior and was only used to make the threats to others on SnapChat. Further investigation indicated that there was no intent or means to carry out the threat.

This case is being referred to the Tallapoosa County Juvenile Court, and the Tallapoosa County Board of Education has taken action to remove the student from the school.

The investigation is continuing.