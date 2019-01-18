Stormy Saturday And Cold Sunday

by Shane Butler

Big changes are in store for us over the weekend! Storms will move through Saturday and then much colder air spills into the area Sunday. A strong cold front works its way into the state on Saturday. This boundary will bring a line of rain and storms with it. Some of the storms could be strong and possibly severe. The main threats will be damaging winds and a few tornadoes. Rainfall with this system will be generous with 1 to 2 inches possible. The storms depart Saturday evening and the skies begin decreasing with cloud cover. Sunday is looking sunny but windy and much colder. Winds will be northwest at 10-20 with gust up to 30 mph. Temps start out in the 40s and fall during the afternoon hours. The winds do relax overnight Sunday into early Monday. This will set the stage for much colder temps. Temps bottom out in the mid 20s Monday morning. Fortunately, It’s a brief cold snap as temps manage 50s Monday afternoon and 60s by Tuesday afternoon. The weather pattern stays active and we get another round of rain the middle of next week.