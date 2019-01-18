Strong Storms Expected Saturday

by Ryan Stinnett

This morning we are dealing with foggy and misty conditions and we have a Dense Fog Advisory in effect until 9AM for portions of Central and West Alabama.

The rest of today will be cloudy with a few spotty showers possible through the day. Today will be mild with highs in the lower to mid 60s. Tonight will be cloudy and mild with lows in the mid 50s.

STRONG STORMS TO START THE WEEKEND: The potential for strong to severe thunderstorms exists throughout a good portion of the day on Saturday, as the Storm Prediction Center has nearly all of Central Alabama in a “Slight Risk” (level 2/5) for severe storms.

The main threat will come from a line of strong to potentially severe storms with damaging wind gusts, and perhaps a few brief, spin-up tornadoes. The main window of strong to severe storms will be from 10:00 am to 6:00 pm. Rainfall amounts of 1-2 inches can be expected as well, but serious flooding issues are not expected. Rain moves out quickly on Saturday night and is replaced with much colder air Saturday night and into Sunday. Saturday’s highs will be near 70 degrees across the area but dropping into the 30s for the overnight lows.

Sunday will be a cold and blustery day with gusty winds out of the north at 15-30 MPH. The sky will have a hard time clearing; afternoon highs will struggle to reach the mid-40s across the area, with wind chills running around 8-12 degrees colder than the actual temperature. Overnight lows Sunday and into Monday should be well down into the mid and upper 20s for much of South/Central Alabama.

NEXT WEEK: The beginning of the week will start off chilly on Monday with highs in the lower 50s across the area, but clouds and the potential for showers return on Tuesday and Wednesday. Tuesday’s highs will be near 60° then dropping back into the mid-50s on Wednesday. Another wave of colder air drops in by the end of the week.

Have a great day!

Ryan