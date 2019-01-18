Three Arrested as Part of Ongoing Brundidge Drug Investigation

by Alabama News Network Staff

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office arrested three men early this morning in a drug bust. They executed a search warrant in Brundidge at 248 Gilmore Road Apt. B-20.

Items seized during the search consisted of a Taurus Millennium G2 9mm caliber pistol, a Smith & Wesson SD9 9mm caliber pistol, a Cobra ENT Model C22LR 22 caliber Derenger pistol, two American Tactical AR-15 .223 Caliber pistols, approximately 1 pound of marijuana, packaged in several bags, 2 sets of digital scales, and $9,787 cash.

Individuals arrested during the search were Dorian Jamal Pearson, 20, of Brundidge, Jimari Dexion Pearson, 22, of Brundidge, and Tracy Kerrion Pearson, 18, of Brundidge. All three men were charged with Possession of Drug Paraphernalia. Dorian and Jimari were also charged with Possession of Marijuana 1st.

The execution of this search warrant was part of an ongoing drug investigation.

The Pike County Sheriff’s Office was assisted by Brundidge Police Department.