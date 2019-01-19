ON THE SCENE: More Tornado Damage from Wetumpka

by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network anchor Jeff Sanders has more damage to show from the apparent tornado that hit near downtown Wetumpka this afternoon. While much of the downtown area was spared significant damage, the situation is far worse across the Coosa River from downtown.

Autauga County Sheriff Bill Franklin has told us that a curfew will be in effect at 6 p.m. tonight. He says so many people are coming in from out of town that utility crews can’t get to the scene to start making emergency repairs.

Stay with Alabama News Network for the latest updates.