ON THE SCENE: Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis Describes Tornado Damage

by Alabama News Network Staff

Wetumpka Mayor Jerry Willis was Live on Alabama News Network this afternoon to describe his first-hand account of seeing the tornado damage in his city.

As of that time, he says there were no reports of major injuries from the storm. That’s despite the destruction of several homes. In addition, First Baptist Church received extensive damage while the First Presbyterian Church just across the Coosa River bridge from downtown was destroyed.

Willis urges people to stay out of the area so that utility crews can start making repairs. That part of the city is under a 6 p.m. curfew.