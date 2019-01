by Alabama News Network Staff

Alabama News Network has photos of storm damage in Wetumpka. The damage came from a possible tornado that our Weather Authority team tracked Live as it crossed over downtown.

We have reports of significant damage to First Baptist Church in Wetumpka. The hardest-hit area, according to our Jeff Sanders on the scene, is across the Coosa River from downtown. He says several homes have been destroyed.

