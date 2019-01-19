Relief Fund Started

The Central Alabama Community Foundation is helping victims of the Wetumpka Severe Weather with a Tornado Relief Fund.

From the CACF:

“Funds will be used to support immediate as well as long term needs of citizens in Elmore County. CACF, along with its affiliates, serves Elmore, Autauga, Macon, Montgomery, Lowndes, Pike, Coffee, Dale, Geneva, Henry, and Houston counties.



To make a donation to the Wetumpka Tornado Relief Fund, go to www.cacfinfo.org and click on GIVE TODAY or mail a check payable to CACF, 114 Church Street, Montgomery, AL 36104, and reference Wetumpka Tornado Relief.



“Central Alabama Community Foundation will serve as a collection point for financial donations from individuals who are willing to help our citizens. We will continue to work with nonprofits and faith based organizations who are providing both immediate and long term services to the people who have lost so much,” said Community Foundation President Burton Crenshaw.



For more information about how to donate or the Central Alabama Community Foundation, call Burton Crenshaw at 334-264-6223 or visit our website www.cacfinfo.org.”