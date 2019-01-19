Windy & Much Colder !

by Shane Butler

A cold front sweeps through the state and we deal with much colder air for a few days. Sunday starts out with a few flurries but skies clear and sunshine is in full force by afternoon. Temps only manage 40s for highs but with the strong northwest winds it’s going to feel more like the 20s/30s throughout the day. The winds relax and temps plunge into the mid to upper 20s Sunday night. It’s a very cold start to your Monday but temps do rebound into the 50s by late afternoon. A warming trend on tap for Tuesday into Wednesday. We expect 60s for highs and lows in the 40s/50s. Our active weather pattern kicks in again as more rain moves into the area Wednesday into Thursday.